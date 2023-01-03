Look: NFL World Reacts To Skip Bayless' Announcement

(Photo by Christopher Capozziello/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Skip Bayless is currently under fire after he put out an abhorrent tweet on Monday night regarding the Damar Hamlin situation.

In the tweet, Bayless doesn't seem to care about how the Buffalo Bills' safety is in cardiac arrest and only wants to see the game finish up since it has playoff implications on the line.

It was an insensitive tweet that didn't need to be put out there.

He later said in another tweet that he was sorry if people "misunderstood" his point.

He then showed up to Undisputed by himself to try and apologize for the tweet. His co-host, Shannon Sharpe, did not show up for the show on Tuesday morning.

This led to a lot of interesting takes from the NFL community on social media.

With Sharpe not showing up for the show on Tuesday, it's fair to wonder if he will continue doing it with Bayless moving forward.