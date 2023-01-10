Look: NFL World Reacts To Steelers Player's Apology

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 01: Alex Highsmith #56 of the Pittsburgh Steelers lines up during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) Michael Owens/Getty Images

Over the weekend, Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher Alex Highsmith and a teammate made the unfortunate decision to continue one of their sack celebrations.

Highsmith and a teammate performed CPR after a sack, which they've done all season. However, given Damar Hamlin's collapse and subsequent resuscitation on the field, it was a bad look for the team.

Highsmith has since apologized for his actions.

“I just want people to know that I have nothing but love for Damar and his family,” Highsmith said. “When that happened, I was shook for a couple days. Me and my wife, we were watching the game, we immediately saw it and intentionally started praying, intentionally prayed for him, his parents, the doctors, the nurses. Because me and her, we’re both followers of Christ. We both believe that prayer is powerful, and I’m just thankful for the miraculous work God has done with Damar’s life. I just want people to know that there was nothing intentional about that. It was never planned, none of that.”

Fans are glad Highsmith apologized.

"This is why @highsmith34 is someone I root for to succeed. If you have met him for even just a moment, you know the celebration was in no way meant to reference the horrific event NFL players, fans and the world saw Monday night," one person said.

"The Steelers have been doing that for several weeks on sacks. I’m sure no one connected it with Damar. Just an instant reaction. But yeah, not a great look," added another.

