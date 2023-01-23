Look: NFL World Reacts To Stefon Diggs' Announcement

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 07: Wide receiver Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium on December 07, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was not pleased with his team's performance in their playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals yesterday. He seemingly let them know as much during the game and made sure to let the world know after it.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Diggs declared that he is not satisfied with the "level of play" the Bills showed yesterday and doesn't want people to make him feel okay with it.

"Want me to be okay with our level of play when it’s not up to the standard ? Nah," Diggs wrote.

Diggs' tweet is going viral with over 5,000 likes and 1,000 retweets in just a few minutes - and climbing rapidly. Bills fans are cheering Diggs for saying what they're all thinking and staying hungry at a time when the team is getting ready for the offseason:

As many have pointed out, Stefon Diggs was not the problem for the Bills yesterday, nor with anything the Bills have done for the past three seasons. His three years in Buffalo have already matched his five-year production with the Minnesota Vikings.

But Diggs wants to win a Super Bowl and he's not getting any younger. If the team takes any steps backwards in 2023, he has the means to start making a stink.

What does 2023 have in store for Diggs and the Bills?