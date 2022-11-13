Look: NFL World Reacts To Stefon Diggs' Incredible Catch

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter against the Washington Football Team at Highmark Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images) Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

Stefon Diggs made one heck of a catch during Sunday afternoon's Vikings-Bills contest.

After Josh Allen rolled out to his right, he threw a strike in the direction of Diggs who leaped into the air and caught the ball with one hand.

Here's a replay of this incredible catch:

NFL fans and media members are flabbergasted at how Diggs was able to come down with this catch.

"Stefon Diggs just went into superhero mode and made a one-handed LEAPING catch on 3rd down. All Pro stuff. What a play," Bills beat reporter Matt Parrino tweeted.

"Stefon Diggs is ridiculous. An absolutely absurd catch," another tweet read.

"Stefon Diggs with the type of one-handed catch that you turn into a logo," Jonathan Jones tweeted.

The Bills are currently up by 10, 27-17 as they try and get to 7-2 overall. You can see the rest of this game on FOX.