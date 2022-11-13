Look: NFL World Reacts To Stefon Diggs' Incredible Catch
Stefon Diggs made one heck of a catch during Sunday afternoon's Vikings-Bills contest.
After Josh Allen rolled out to his right, he threw a strike in the direction of Diggs who leaped into the air and caught the ball with one hand.
Here's a replay of this incredible catch:
NFL fans and media members are flabbergasted at how Diggs was able to come down with this catch.
"Stefon Diggs just went into superhero mode and made a one-handed LEAPING catch on 3rd down. All Pro stuff. What a play," Bills beat reporter Matt Parrino tweeted.
"Stefon Diggs is ridiculous. An absolutely absurd catch," another tweet read.
"Stefon Diggs with the type of one-handed catch that you turn into a logo," Jonathan Jones tweeted.
The Bills are currently up by 10, 27-17 as they try and get to 7-2 overall. You can see the rest of this game on FOX.