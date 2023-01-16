Look: NFL World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith's Outfit

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 16: TV personality Stephen A. Smith looks on during week four of the BIG3 three on three basketball league at Wells Fargo Center on July 16, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/BIG3/Getty Images)

The final playoff game of Super Wildcard Weekend is tonight's Cowboys-Buccaneers game and ESPN's Stephen A. Smith was dressed for the occasion today.

For Monday's edition of First Take, Smith came out wearing wearing a Tom Brady Buccaneers jersey and a backwards baseball cap on top of his usual dress shirt. He also had a pair of decent sunglasses for the Florida sun.

As America's foremost hater of all things Dallas Cowboys, he naturally spent a good portion of the two-hour show boasting about how Dallas would lose to Brady and the Bucs. But for once it's his wardrobe and not his words that have people talking.

Fans are torn between complimenting him on the drip and mocking him for looking goofy. Here are just some of the highlights:

No one in America celebrates the Dallas Cowboys' misfortune more often or more loudly than Stephen A. Smith and he'll definitely be on something tomorrow if the Cowboys lose as road favorites to the Buccaneers.

And even if the Cowboys win, he'll just do the same thing next week when they go on the road to face the San Francisco 49ers. There truly is no way of making Stephen A. stop.

Will the Cowboys prove Stephen A. Smith wrong tonight?