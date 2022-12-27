Look: NFL World Reacts To Steve Young's Suggestion

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 03: Former NFL Player, Steve Young attends the NFL Honors at University of Minnesota on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is once again in concussion protocol.

He got tested for symptoms on Monday following the Dolphins' 26-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday and sure enough, he had some. It's the second time that Tagovailoa has had one this season.

It's led some fans and media pundits to suggest the Dolphins shut him down for the rest of the season, despite them being in the thick of the AFC playoff race.

ESPN NFL analyst Steve Young didn't touch on that during Monday NFL Countdown, but he does want more objective testing when it comes to concussions in the NFL.

"It creates an environment where you're going to play hurt," Young said. "Where is the objective testing? There is a technology for objective testing. I have to scream it into the wind. Objective testing will tell you if Tua is hurt or not. It's available. Put it into the protocol."

NFL fans 1000% agree with Young on this one.

We'll have to see if the league implements more new rules when it comes to concussions.