Look: NFL World Reacts To Sunday's Cowboys Fan News

The Dallas Cowboys are on the road at SoFi Stadium for a late afternoon clash with the Los Angeles Rams. But while Dallas may be the official road team, there's a lot of indications that they won't have the a crowd disadvantage.

Prior to the game, ESPN reported that the home team Rams will be using a silent count at home due to the anticipated crowd noise. Per the report, there are expected to be a whopping 40,000 Cowboys fans at the 70,000-seat SoFi Stadium.

The Los Angeles Rams have a ton of fans, but it's clear that they don't have the sheer numbers that Cowboys fans do - and it's going to play a factor in today's game.

NFL fans are rolling in laughter at how the Rams are being deprived of their home field advantage. Cowboys fans are taking special joy in their ability to bring numbers all the way to Los Angeles:

That lack of a home crowd noise advantage might explain why sports books have made the Los Angeles Rams favored by just three points.

The Rams haven't looked much like the team that ran roughshod over NFL teams en route to winning the Super Bowl last year though.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys have played very well under backup quarterback Cooper Rush.

It's hard to quantify what kind of impact the crowd noise will have on the game. But we'll find out soon.

The game is being played on FOX.