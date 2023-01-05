Look: NFL World Reacts To Surprising Potential Firing

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins talks with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins in the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Rob Carr/Getty Images

A recent report has raised a surprising possibility coming out of the Miami Dolphins organization.

Fox News senior NFL writer Armando Salguero says everyone — including first-year head coach Mike McDaniel — is at risk if the Dolphins lose their regular-season finale on Sunday.

The Dolphins started the year with an 8-3 record, but have dropped five straight games since. The team needs to win this weekend in order to have a chance to sneak into the postseason.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this suggestion.

"Might be a bold statement to say that firing a year-one HC after eight wins with significant QB injuries throughout the year isn’t going to happen, but here I am to say it," one fan wrote.

"Mike McDaniel is the best thing to happen to the dolphins in a long time and if they were to fire him it would be up there with the Flores firing," another said.

"The #Dolphins are completely out of their minds if they fire McDaniel," another added.

Even if the Dolphins lose this weekend, its hard to imagine the franchise getting rid of an up-and-coming coach like McDaniel after just his first season. The Miami offense was one of the most potent in the league, but injury issues for starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw a wrench in McDaniel's game plan.

Third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson is in line to start this weekend after an injury to backup Teddy Bridgewater this past Sunday.