Look: NFL World Reacts To Team's Funny Jersey Prank

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 28: A general view of a Denver Broncos helmet on the field prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs on October 28, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images) Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

When the Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson, most thought they would be one of the favorites in the AFC.

The Broncos are closer to owning the word record in the NFL than they are to the playoffs, though. To lift the team's spirits heading into the holiday season, the Broncos played a prank on their players.

The team showed off a Christmas-themed ugly sweater jersey as if that's what the team would be wearing this weekend. Players weren't thrilled with the results of the jersey.

However, just about everyone loved the helmet - fans included.

"Ok but they should actually wear the helmets on Christmas," one fan said.

"Leave it to McManus of all people to love the idea and actually want to wear it, dude gives off such dad vibes," another fan joked about the team's kicker.

"Honestly, y'all gotta make these and sell 'em. I need something like that to wear to Christmas parties," said another.

What do you think of the uniform?