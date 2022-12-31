Look: NFL World Reacts To The All-Pro Announcement

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 08: A detail of the official National Football League NFL logo is seen painted on the turf as the New York Giants host the Atlanta Falcons during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at MetLife Stadium on January 8, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

The NFL is making a significant change to its All-Pro voting.

Per the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, "For the first time, the NFLPA will name The Players' All-Pro team – voted on by players themselves. Players can vote for players with the most impact this season at their own position and those they line up against."

Adding, "The NFL's recognized All-Pro team is voted on by a 50-person panel (mostly media members) that also votes on MVP, etc. ... NFLPA president J.C. Tretter wrote in an email to players: 'For too long, we as NFL players have allowed everyone else to define the best of us. That ends now.'"

The NFL world reacted to the decision on Saturday.

"Would love to see how much this varies from the journos," a user tweeted.

"Love it, but let's keep it to players that have played at least 30% of the snaps," commented Leger Douzable.

"The legitimacy of this will truly hinge on how 'legit' the first winners are. If there are some huge 'wtf's?' in there then people won't take this seriously," another user said.

"The Top 100 lists are pretty bad but I think players will put more thought/effort into this and it’s a lot more streamlined [than] having to rank every player at every position," replied Ted Nguyen.

Thoughts?