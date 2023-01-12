Look: NFL World Reacts To The Bad Weather Forecast

The rain is expected to come down hard during Saturday's postseason matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers.

This week has already brought some serious rainfall in the Bay Area, and it's set to continue into the weekend.

There's expected to be more than an inch of rain throughout the day with wind gusts reaching a possible 29 mph.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this ugly weather forecast.

"This is good the Niners are practicing in it all week. The Seahawks practice indoors in a temp controlled facility," one fan wrote.

"Don’t think it favors Seattle but it definitely helps them out," another added.

"This normally tends to benefit the underdog..." another said.

The home-team Niners are currently listed as 9.5-point favorites as they welcome the Seahawks to Levi Stadium this weekend. But as history suggests, poor weather can serve as somewhat of an equalizer.

Saturday's game will kickoff at 4:30 p.m. ET.