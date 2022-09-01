Look: NFL World Reacts To The Bears' Moving News

CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 16: A general view of the exterior of Soldier Field before the 2011 NFC divisional playoff game between the Chicago Bears and the Seattle Seahawks on January 16, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears' expected move to Arlington Heights is "basically a for sure" deal.

According to Chicago insider Brendan Sugrue, multiple construction companies have put in bids to lead the upcoming stadium construction project.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"I’m going to miss Soldier Field for sure but it just doesn’t seem fit for purpose anymore compared to other NFL stadia, looking forward to visiting the new Arlington Heights project on many occasions," one fan wrote.

"Arlington Heights Bears really rolls off the tongue," another said.

"BEARS IN THE BURBS LETS GO!!!! Time to move back?" another added.

Back in the fall, the Bears signed a purchase agreement for the Arlington International Racecourse property. The team said in a statement that they fully intend to dismiss proposals made by the City of Chicago to renovate Soldier Field and keep the NFL franchise downtown.

"The only potential project the Chicago Bears are exploring for a new stadium development is Arlington Park. As part of our mutual agreement with the seller of that property, we are not pursuing alternative stadium deals or sites, including renovations to Soldier Field, while we are under contract."

Soldier Field is the oldest — and smallest — standing stadium in the NFL.