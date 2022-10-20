Look: NFL World Reacts To The Big Taylor Swift News

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 06: Taylor Swift attends the InStyle And Warner Bros. Golden Globes After Party 2019 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Thursday Night Football will feature a teaser trailer for Taylor Swift's upcoming album "Midnights."

The international music icon took to Twitter with a video announcement on Thursday afternoon.

"If you tune into the Thursday Night Football game on Amazon Prime, I'm going to be showing a first look at the secret projects that I've been working on very hard for a very long time," Swift said. "... Meet me there?"

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Earn some brownie points today by offering to tell the Taylor Swift fan in your life when the 3rd quarter of this game starts," one fan wrote.

"First time watching football Taylor and it’s all because of you," another said.

"OKAY I GUESS IM WATCHING FOOTBALL TONIGHT????? WHAT TIMES THE 3 QUARTER AT?????" another added.

The teaser trailer will air during the third quarter of tonight's matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals.