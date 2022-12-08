Look: NFL World Reacts To The Bruce Allen Update

ASHBURN, VA - MARCH 17: A view of a Washington Commanders helmet on display during a press conference to introduce quarterback Carson Wentz at Inova Sports Performance Center on March 17, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

As expected, the flip in control of the U.S. House of Representatives and a corresponding change to leadership in the House Oversight Committee has resulted in Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder getting off completely scott-free for allegedly fostering a toxic and hostile work environment in his role as owner.

But as the Committee prepares to move on, their final report has been released, and it includes some interesting claims from former Washington team president Bruce Allen.

During his deposition, Allen, who spent 10 years as an executive in the organization, testified that Snyder was responsible for the controversial leaked emails that led to Jon Gruden stepping down as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. He also testified that Snyder has hired private investigators to investigate both himself and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

As you might imagine, NFL fans are very intrigued by this report. Many believe that Gruden and his lawyers will be able to sue Snyder or the NFL for a massive sum now:

But testimony alone won't be enough to get Jon Gruden any satisfaction.

Dan Snyder's goal was to run out the clock and wait for the House to flip so the investigation into him would end. He achieved that goal a few weeks ago.

As an added bonus for Snyder, the new House leadership appears intent on going after Bruce Allen himself as the primary culprit in fostering a toxic work environment while letting Snyder totally off the hook.

Snyder may never win a Super Bowl, but he got a win that probably mattered more to him.