Look: NFL World Reacts To The Cris Collinsworth Sign

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 08: MNF staff Chris Collinsworth during the NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams on December 08, 2019, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

One Philadelphia Eagles fan was very happy that he was at the game on Sunday night.

This fan didn't want to listen to Cris Collinsworth call the game alongside Mike Tirico on NBC and even brought a sign to convey that point.

“Here to avoid listening to Cris Collinsworth” the sign read.

Fans had some great reactions to that viral sign.

"Every Sunday Night is on mute. Chris Collinsworth is just unbearable, especially if Rodgers is playing," another tweet read.

"I don’t understand why people dislike Collinsworth. I think he’s a good, straightforward analyst. No phony humor. Fairly insightful," another fan tweeted.

This fan was able to see the Eagles win their 10th game of the season as they defeated the Green Bay Packers, 40-33. They're now 10-1 overall heading into next Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

Lucky for this fan, that contest will take place at 1 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by FOX.