Look: NFL World Reacts To The Dan Quinn Announcement

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Denver Broncos have started their coaching search in a big way.

They've already spoken to Sean Payton about the opening and appear to be trying to interview another former head coach.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Broncos have requested permission to interview Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. He was one of their finalists last year and figures to be a strong candidate yet again this year.

It's no secret that the Broncos are valuing experience a lot more for this hire.

Quinn has a lot of that after he spent over five seasons as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. He even led them to super Bowl LI in his second year at the helm before they lost to the New England Patriots.

He finished his tenure with a 43-42 overall record after he was fired five games into the 2020 season.

Naturally, the NFL community had a lot of different reactions to this news.

It remains to be seen if the second time's the charm for Quinn & the Broncos.