Look: NFL World Reacts To The Derrick Henry Update

The Tennessee Titans are set to get their best player back for Saturday's AFC South title game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Star running back Derrick Henry was a full participant in practice for a second-straight day. He's expected to return after missing last Thursday's game with a hip injury.

This is welcome news for Titans fans as Henry has been their best offensive weapon this season. In 15 games, he's rushed for 1,429 yards and 13 touchdowns off 319 carries.

Titans fans are stoked that he'll be back for the team's biggest game of the season.

While having Henry back is welcome news for the Titans, he won't be able to do it all by himself. He will need help from quarterback Josh Dobbs, who is set to make his second-straight start.

Kickoff for this division title game will be at 8:15 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by ABC/ESPN.