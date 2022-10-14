Look: NFL World Reacts To The DeSean Jackson News

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: DeSean Jackson #1 of the Los Angeles Rams walks off the field after a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

DeSean Jackson isn't ready to call it a career just yet.

The former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver was asked by Pacman Jones on Thursday night if he was done playing and he said no.

“Hell nah, I ain’t retired! I’m a free agent, and ready to go," Jackson said.

Omar Kelly then followed up with a question about which teams Jackson would want to play for and he said the Eagles and the Green Bay Packers.

It shouldn't be a surprise that Jackson has interest in the Eagles. After all, he was picked by them in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft.



He then played for them from 2008-13 and again in 2019-20.

As for why he's interested in the Packers, they're also a contender to come out of the NFC this season.

Some fans think that Jackson can still bring it, even though he's a bit older.

Jackson last played for the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders in 2021.

We'll have to see if he gets a chance to play during this season.