Look: NFL World Reacts To The Devin Hester Announcement

SAN FRANCISCO - NOVEMBER 12: Devin Hester #23 of the Chicago Bears catches a kick return against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park on November 12, 2009 in San Francisco, California. The 49ers won 10-6. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Devin Hester has been named as a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist for the 2023 class.

The former Chicago Bears return specialist was one of 15 names to find their way onto this year's list of finalists.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Devin Hester being a finalist is such a W," one fan wrote.

"Should’ve been a first ballot. Make it right," another added.

"Get the damn man in. You cannot be the [GOAT] at a position and not be in!!!" another said.

Hester is widely considered the best return specialist in the history of the sport. He was named to three All-Pro teams as a returner during his 12-year NFL career. He led the league in punt and kick returns two times apiece. He finished his NFL campaign with 19 total return touchdowns.

Hester was a finalist for the first time in 2022, but was not voted in.