Look: NFL World Reacts To The EA Sports Decision

EA Sports logo displayed on a laptop screen and a gamepad are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on August 5, 2021. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/Getty Images

TMZ reported this week that EA Sports is removing the CPR celebration from "Madden NFL 23." This decision was made shortly after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in Week 17.

Hamlin had CPR administered on him to restore his heartbeat. Thankfully, he's making tremendous progress in his recovery and is already back in Buffalo.

A spokesperson told TMZ that "Madden" will remove the CPR celebration as part of its next update. That update will take place in the next few days.

This decision from EA Sports received mixed reactions.

"I've never seen this celebration in Madden lol," one fan tweeted.

Another fan wrote, "Can we get Madden removed from EA Sports next?"

"Okay, you want to start doing good in the eyes of your audience right? How about in #Madden24 you do not do things that no one asked for and do things as in plural that people have been begging for, for years. It's not like this stuff isn't doable you used to do it," a Twitter user commented.

Fans can still enjoy "Madden" without having to use this celebration.

Besides, it sounds like some gamers didn't even know this celebration was a thing.