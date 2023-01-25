Look: NFL World Reacts To The Eagles' Injury Report

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking pretty healthy heading into this weekend's NFC Championship game.

The No. 1 seed only has two players on the injury report: offensive tackle Lane Johnson (groin) and cornerback Avonte Maddox (toe) — both limited.

Most notably, star quarterback Jalen Hurts was not present on the injury report. There were also questions about the health of wide receiver A.J. Brown, but he was full-go as well.

The football world took to Twitter to react to this injury report.

"I’m gonna cry :’) fully healthy going into the Conference Championship. Cmon boys," one fan wrote.

"Love to see it!! Ahhhhhh let’s goooooooooo!!" another said.

"A good outlook heading into the week #FlyEaglesFly," another added.

Hurts had been dealing with an injury to his throwing shoulder, but powered through with an excellent performance in Saturday night's Divisional Round win over the New York Giants. Johnson also played through his injury in the blowout win.

The Eagles will welcome the San Francisco 49ers for an NFC Championship matchup on Sunday afternoon.