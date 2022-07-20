Look: NFL World Reacts To The Future Team Rankings

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 24: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates on the sideline in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills during the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Predicting the future of an NFL team even for one season is tough enough. But doing so over an extended period of time can be nigh impossible.

That didn't stop ESPN from attempting it with their latest "NFL Future Power Rankings." The Worldwide Leader in Sports created this ranking with the help of their NFL insiders.

Taking the top spot are the defending AFC East champion Buffalo Bills. They are followed behind by the Kansas City Chiefs.

In a tie for third are the Green Bay Packers and the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. The Los Angeles Chargers took fifth place.

Among NFL fans, the team that sticks out the most on this list are the Green Bay Packers. Many are pointing out that they can't possibly be top 3 on the list given that their title window will likely close when Aaron Rodgers retires (which could be within a year or two):

An argument can also be made that the Los Angeles Rams' title window will close if they don't have a suitable succession plan for quarterback Matthew Stafford.

But there was little disagreement as to whether the Bills, Chiefs and Chargers belonged on this list. Between the three of them are three franchise quarterbacks who have quickly established themselves as elite.

All three of those teams are in a position to be perennial playoff contenders for the next decade and change.

What do you think of this "future team ranking?"