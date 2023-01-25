Look: NFL World Reacts To The Gisele, Trainer Photos

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Gisele Bundchen, wife of Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, celebrates after the Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

For the second time this month, Gisele Bundchen has been spotted on vacation with her trainer Joaquim Valente.

Bundchen was previously seen working out with Valente. This time around, they were seen riding horses together in Costa Rica this Tuesday.

This photo of Bundchen received a plethora of reactions on social media.

"Damn she's foul," one fan said.

Another person wrote, "She probably checked out 3 years ago."

"So what, she’s divorced," a Twitter user commented.

Earlier this week, People reported that Bundchen has "newfound energy" since her divorce with Tom Brady.

"She feels a sense of renewal with newfound energy and a happy future outlook," the report from People stated. "Her life was in flux for so long and now it is more settled. She is optimistic."

Bundchen and Valente's recent adventures in Costa Rica have sparked dating rumors. However, there has been no confirmation from either side at this time.