Look: NFL World Reacts To The Heated Skip Bayless Video

FOX Sports analysts Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe love to jab at each other every day on Undisputed. But things got really heated when Bayless started taking personal shots at Sharpe's NFL career.

During a segment where the two were debating Tom Brady, Bayless declared that Brady is still playing at a high level at age 45 while Sharpe had to retire at age 35. Sharpe took offense to that and the gloves came off.

The Hall of Fame tight end admonished Bayless for trying to diminish his career even though he has a gold jacket and three Super Bowls. But Bayless wouldn't back down, stating that he would back Tom Brady against anyone regardless of their career. He even dismissed Sharpe's accomplishments.

For some NFL fans, it was a delightful catfight between two full-grown adults and they enjoyed every moment of it. But most people felt that Bayless went too far by insulting Sharpe's career to make a point:

Undisputed with Skip and Shannon debates the same handful of topics every day barring something totally unique - even in the middle of the biggest sporting events in the world. Sooner or later, they're going to need new ways to attack the subjects.

For Skip Bayless, continuously doubling down on support for Tom Brady means insulting the Hall of Fame career of Shannon Sharpe just to make the point.

Bayless is truly on another level of sycophancy to Brady.