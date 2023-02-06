Look: NFL World Reacts To The Hendon Hooker Announcement

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 24: Hendon Hooker #5 of the Tennessee Volunteers looks to throw against the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images) Donald Page/Getty Images

Tennessee's Hendon Hooker was one of the breakout stars of the 2022 college football season and now it looks like he's rising up the draft boards.

According to Bradon Deacon of NFL Rookie Watch, "Many NFL scouts reportedly believe that Hendon Hooker could 'follow in the footsteps' of Dak Prescott." Adding, "Hooker reportedly 'impressed' many teams during team interviews at the Senior Bowl this past week."

The NFL world reacted to the Hendon Hooker update on social media.

"Dang, he's never gonna make it past the divisional round," a user replied. "Poor dude."

"Wait but he's 25 years old. I was told that means you can't be a starter in NFL," a Georgia fan said.

"If the Titans don't get Bryce Young, I want us to get Hendon Hooker."

"We'd like to remove "'s from the word impressed and confirm that we got great feedback on Hendon Hooker from our friends around the league at nightly Senior Bowl interviews," tweeted Jim Nagy.

Hooker was a knee injury away from possibly being a Heisman Trophy finalist. Could be worth a look for team on Day 2 of the draft.