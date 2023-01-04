Look: NFL World Reacts To The Jalen Hurts Update

LANDOVER, MD - JANUARY 02: Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks up into the stands as he walks off the field into the tunnel during the Philadelphia Eagles versus Washington Football Team National Football League game at FedEx Field on January 2, 2022 in Landover, MD. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles listed Jalen Hurts as a limited participant.

Hurts has missed the past two games after suffering an injury to his throwing shoulder. Philadelphia lost both games and now its grip on the No. 1 seed in the NFC is slipping away.

The Eagles would lock up the No. 1 seed with a win over the New York Giants this weekend. Does that mean Hurts should get the start given his limited status today?

At least one Eagles fan doesn't think so.

"I think risking Minshew not having another stinker and playing the rest of the starters is the way to go in this one. Make Hurts active as QB2 maybe, but then you might risk injuring him in a loss anyway," one fan suggested.

Others think Hurts should get the start if he's healthy enough to be out there.

"He has to play sunday," a fan suggested.

"Hurts gonna go for 500 yards 4 tds and win the division," predicted another.

Should Hurts play this weekend?