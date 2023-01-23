Look: NFL World Reacts To The Jeff Bezos Prediction

SEATTLE, WA - JUNE 18: Amazon.com founder and CEO Jeff Bezos presents the company's first smartphone, the Fire Phone, on June 18, 2014 in Seattle, Washington. The much-anticipated device is available for pre-order today and is available exclusively with AT&T service. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

As one of the richest men in the world, Amazon executive Jeff Bezos can afford just about anything. But in an effort to live the dream of joining the NFL owner's club, he's apparently willing to make a big sacrifice.

The New York Post reported this week that Bezos is willing to sell his ownership stake in the Washington Post newspaper as part of his potential bid for the Washington Commanders. Per the report, the move would be seen as more of a gesture of goodwill to Commanders owner Dan Snyder - who despises WaPo - than any need from Bezos to raise capital for the move.

The New York Post quoted a source saying, “I think Bezos’ people could go to Dan and say as a gesture of goodwill, ‘We are selling the paper...' I think that would go a long way with Dan.”

Fans on Twitter believe that this might finally be the move that triggers the long-awaited and hoped-for Bezos takeover of the Commanders:

However, this could all be a nothing-burger. There are conflicting reports over whether Jeff Bezos is actually considering a sale of the Washington Post, and equally conflicting reports over whether he ever plans to bid on the Commanders in the first place.

It's worth noting that Bezos reportedly did not submit a bid for the Commanders at the deadline earlier this month.

Then again, it's also been reported that none of the bids met the minimum threshold Snyder allegedly set for the team to be bought in the first place, so Bezos may still have a chance.

Will Jeff Bezos be the next owner of the Washington Commanders?