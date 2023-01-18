Look: NFL World Reacts To The Jeff Bezos Rumor

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 30: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attend "The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power" World Premiere in Leicester Square on August 30, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Earlier this week, the football world learned that billionaire Jeff Bezos never put in a bid for the Washington Commanders. Not long later, a report emerged suggested Dan Snyder wouldn't sell to Bezos even if he did make an offer.

"Not only was I told Bezos didn’t submit a bid, I’ve had people tell me the Snyder family has absolutely no interest in selling to Bezos," Commanders reporter JP Finlay said. "No Bezos doesn’t mean no sale. In fact I heard today from a source close to the situation that 'it will be over soon.'"

Fans weren't exactly thrilled with the news - but they aren't surprised.

"Have to think he has a price he'll accept but this the least shocking news to anyone who has paid attention to anything involving Dan. Dan HATES WaPo and will never forgive them. Have to imagine there are other owners who don't want Bezos involved either and could be in Dan's ear," one person said.

"It would be so Dan Snyder to screw this franchise over one last time on the way out, refusing to sell to the entity with the resources this franchise may require on several fronts," added another fan.

Should Bezos make a bid Snyder can't turn down?