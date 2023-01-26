Look: NFL World Reacts To The Joe Judge Announcement

CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 16: (L to R) head coach Bill Belichick, senior football advisor/offensive line coach Matt Patricia and offensive assistant/quarterbacks coach Joe Judge of the New England Patriots look on during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

This year's East-West Shrine Bowl will be coached by the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.

The Patriots have finalized their coaching staff for this year's game. The staff does not include several key coaches — most notably Joe Judge and Matt Patricia.

New England hired Bill O'Brien as its new offensive coordinator earlier this week, calling the job security of both of these coaches into question.

That being said, Judge will attend the Shrine Bowl alongside Bill Belichick and assistants Bill O’Brien, Jerod Mayo and Steve Belichick.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Seems Joe Judge will be on the staff after all. Perhaps move involved with ST," one wrote.

"Either Bill Belichick wants Joe Judge to tank the franchise or things weren't as bad with him as the media has led on. I wonder which it is!" another said.

"This is fantastic as long as Judge is back on ST and nowhere near the offense," another added.

A recent report from the Boston Herald claims that Judge and Pats quarterback Mac Jones operated with a "dysfunctional relationship" throughout the 2022 season. While these reports certainly aren't encouraging, it appears the former Giants head coach will remain on the staff in a different role this coming season.