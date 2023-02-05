Look: NFL World Reacts To The Joseph Ossai Announcement

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 29: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) heads out of bounds in front of Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (58) during the last second of the game on January 29th, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It looks like Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai will escape any punishment from the league for his late hit on Patrick Mahomes in the AFC Championship Game.

According to NBC's Pro Football Talk, Ossai was not handed a fine by the NFL and obviously no suspension.

The NFL world reacted to the news on Sunday.

"Good move by NFL not to fine Joseph Ossai for the hit on Patrick Mahomes," tweeted Suzanne Halliburton.

"And the Oscar goes to....." a Bengals fan said.

"…… Was this a serious possibility?" another asked. "Good lord."

"Was this ever an option? It was a penalty but nowhere close to a fine.." another user replied. "This would've opened up a slippery slope of fining guys for committing very regular penalties."

"The fine was ruining his team's SB chance."

"Was it a hit out of bounds? Yes. Should he have been fined for it? No."

"As he shouldn't be," another user said. "He just pushed him out of bounds late. Besides no fine could ever top the guilt he felt when out out the chiefs in FG position."

Ossai was visibly heartbroken after the game. Telling media members: