Look: NFL World Reacts To The Justin Fields Apology

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Quarterback Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bears defeated the Raiders 20-9. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images) Chris Unger/Getty Images

Justin Fields continues to build good will within the Bears locker room. Not only with his play, but with the way he's taken accountability with his teammates when things haven't gone Chicago's way.

Per MMQB's Albert Breer:

Little nugget I picked up: Bears QB Justin Fields apologized to his teammates after Chicago's loss to the Falcons in the locker room postgame. Told them the defense gave the offense a chance, and the offense didn't get it done. Went a long way with guys, after he'd played hurt. ... My understanding is Fields' defensive teammates stopped him as he was finishing the apology, told him they had his back. Really cool moment for everyone there, and a nice sign of where Matt Eberflus has taken the culture in Chicago.

The NFL world reacted to Fields' reported apology on Tuesday.

"Zach Wilson would never," a fan replied.

"Exact opposite of Zach Wilson," another said. "Some guys understand the job and some don't. Something tells me this was Fields true self. Hoping Zach's gaffe was not his true self."

"I knew when it happened that the Jets drafting Zach Wilson over Justin Fields was going to drive me insane over the next decade or so of my life but I decided to give it a chance," tweeted Rodger Sherman. "Guess what, folks: It's happening."

Standup principles from the former 11th overall pick.