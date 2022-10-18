Look: NFL World Reacts To The Kenny Pickett News

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 09: Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Over the weekend, the Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off a surprising upset against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Unfortunately, it wasn't all good news for the Steelers. Starting quarterback Kenny Pickett left the game and was evaluated for a concussion before being ruled out for the rest of the game.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin announced Pickett would be the team's starting quarterback if he clears concussion protocol. He also revealed Pickett would be practicing without limitations, which prompted some interesting responses on social media.

"A reminder that progression through the protocol is non-linear," ESPN injury expert Stephania Bell said. "It’s entirely possible to move through multiple phases in a day. Also, UPMC has one of the premiere sports concussion centers in the country (recently served as consultants for clearing Tua).

Dolphins fans are rightly confused after watching Teddy Bridgewater be unable to practice even though he was never diagnosed with a concussion.

"How the hell is he allowed to practice in concussion protocol?? Bridgewater was held out till Thursday and he didn’t even have a concussion," a fan said.

"The rules are different for the Miami Dolphins," said another fan.

If Pickett can't go on Sunday night against the Dolphins, Mitchell Trubisky will get the start.