Look: NFL World Reacts To The Kyler Murray Announcement

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 28: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals drops back to pass during the second half of a game against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Kyler Murray's road to recovery is officially underway.

The Arizona Cardinals starting quarterback underwent surgery on his ACL and meniscus on Tuesday and head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed it went well.

Murray tore his ACL on Dec. 12 against the New England Patriots. The injury occurred in the first quarter and he needed help getting off the field.

The NFL community is now wondering if Murray will even be ready to go for the 2023 season.

"The combination of a meniscal tear and a full ACL tear so late into the season makes me doubt he’ll be able to play much at all in 2023," one tweet read.

"The meniscus repair will make the recovery longer than an isolated ACL tear. Kingsbury also said Kyler "probably" won't be ready for the start of the '23 season. Given meniscus + ACL, it's unlikely we see Kyler's dynamic rushing ability on display until ~November/December," another tweet read.

It's going to be a long road back for the former top overall pick.