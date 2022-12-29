Look: NFL World Reacts To The Malik Willis Decision

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - AUGUST 11: Malik Willis #7 of the Tennessee Titans rolls out to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during a preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium on August 11, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans will have a new quarterback on Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys.

Rookie quarterback Malik Willis has been benched for veteran backup quarterback Josh Dobbs.

This was seen as a decision to basically tank this game since they're still playing for the AFC South next week, but that's not the Titans' intention. According to Paul Kuharsky, the Titans want to see if they have something better for next Sunday's winner-take-all game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The NFL community definitely understands the decision from this perspective.

"Probably the most accurate take I've seen on here today," one tweet read.

"100% this," another tweet read.

"Right. Wouldn't make any sense otherwise," another tweet read.

The Titans will be hoping that Dobbs gives their offense a spark against a Cowboys defense that's been one of the best in the league this season.

Kickoff for this contest will be at 8:15 p.m. ET.