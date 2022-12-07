Look: NFL World Reacts To The Matt Araiza Decision

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 05: Matt Araiza #19 of the Buffalo Bills takes the field during practice on August 05, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images) Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

Earlier this offseason, troubling allegations against former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza emerged.

Araiza and several other former San Diego State University football players were accused of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl last year. The Bills eventually released the punter, but that was just the beginning of his legal battle.

On Wednesday afternoon, the San Diego District Attorney announced criminal charges will not be filed against Araiza due to lack of evidence.

"Ultimately, prosecutors determined it is clear evidence does not support the filing of criminal chargers and there is no path to a potential criminal conviction. Prosecutors can only file charges when they ethically believe they can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt," the statement read.

Naturally, fans had something to say about the news. Some think just because there won't criminal charges doesn't mean something didn't happen.

"Not providing enough evidence doesn't mean it isn't true," one fan said.

Others think Araiza didn't get a fair shake and his NFL career has been ruined.

"so he lost his job for no reason, got it," said another.

While the district attorney claims there was a lack of evidence, Araiza's accuser showed the alleged abuse.

It's unclear if another team will take a chance on Araiza following the news today.