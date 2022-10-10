Look: NFL World Reacts To The Matt Rhule Firing News

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 31: Head Coach Matt Rhule of the Carolina Panthers looks on after the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers made a massive move on Monday morning.

The team announced the firing of head coach Matt Rhule after they fell to 1-4 on Sunday. Rhule will finish his three-year tenure with an 11-27 record.

He'll be leaving the Panthers with four years left on his contract.

The football community figured that it was only a matter of time before Rhule got the ax down in Charlotte.

"Panthers were 3-16 in their last 19 games. Hard to suggest that they looked to be on the right track. Carolina now gets ahead of everyone else in their head coaching search for 2023," Bill Barnwell tweeted.

"The first one gone in 2022. Wrote in my column that has just gone live that today could be a bad day for Matt Rhule. And it was," Neil Reynolds tweeted.

Rhule will likely be coveted for numerous college head coaching jobs now that he's on the market.

Steve Wilks, who is the Panthers' defensive pass game coordinator/secondary coach, will be the interim head coach for the rest of the season.