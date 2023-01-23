Look: NFL World Reacts To The Mike McCarthy Postgame Photo

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys looks on against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Levi's Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Mike McCarthy wasn't happy following the Dallas Cowboys' 19-12 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.

As the Cowboys head coach was walking off the field, he put his hand directly into a camera when he noticed he was being filmed. It ended up being caught on camera by another photographer.

Here's a look at it:

The NFL community made sure to bring their best jokes when this photo was made public.

The Super Bowl drought will continue for at least another year for the Cowboys. They haven't gotten back to the big game, let alone an NFC Championship game, since 1995.

Maybe a different photo of McCarthy walking off the field will be taken next year if the Cowboys see more success.