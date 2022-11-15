Look: NFL World Reacts To The NFC East's Performance

What a difference two years can make.

In 2020, no NFC East team had a winning record through 10 weeks of the season. But fast forward 730 days, and no team in the division is under .500:

After the Commanders handed the Eagles their first loss of the season in Monday night's wild NFC East upset, the NFL world couldn't help but notice the competitiveness out of the division this year.

"The last-place team in the NFC East has a better record than 15 other teams in the NFL," laughed FOX Sports' David Helman.

"The Giants are one game back in the NFC East (and for the No. 1 seed in the NFC)," tweeted Dan Duggan.

"If you expected anything other than this from an NFC East primetime game, you were lying to yourself," said Brett Kollmann.

"Current state of the NFC East."

"The AFC East and NFC East this season," tweeted BetMGM.

Who could've imagined this even 10 months ago.