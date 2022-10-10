Look: NFL World Reacts To The P.J. Walker News

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 26: PJ Walker #11 of the Carolina Panthers throws a pass in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills during a preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on August 26, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images) Eakin Howard/Getty Images

With injuries to both Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, the Carolina Panthers are without their top two quarterbacks for the immediate future. So for the first game with Steve Wilks as their interim head coach, there will be a new quarterback under center.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, backup quarterback PJ Walker is expected to get the start for the Panthers. Walker is 2-0 as an NFL starter but has only ever come in as a backup for injured or struggling starters.

Walker played quarterback at Temple in college when Matt Rhule was their head coach. But he didn't get a chance to play at the professional level until the XFL's Houston Renegades gave him a chance in 2020. He went on to lead the short-lived football league in passing yards, impressing many and earning a contract with the Panthers.

Some Panthers fans are happy to see that the "XFL legend" is getting another chance to start in the NFL while others are ready to concede that the season is over if they're reduced to playing Walker:

PJ Walker's success in the NFL has been rather limited to say the least though. In 10 NFL games he has completed 57-percent of his passes for 790 yards and two touchdowns with eight interceptions.

The two games Walker has won were largely won in spite of him, not due to his being the next big thing.

Of all the games Walker has played though, Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams will be the biggest test of how NFL-ready he truly is.

Will PJ Walker prove his doubters wrong this weekend?