Look: NFL World Reacts To The Packers' Robot News
The Green Bay Packers have a new robot that will help them with prep.
It may sound crazy, but the robot is called "Seeker" and it's supposed to help them better prepare for each quarterback that they'll face.
They can watch video on someone like Kirk Cousins and see how fast he throws a 30-yard corner route.
NFL fans know that this is the future for other teams in the league.
"This is WILD. We’re officially in the future," one fan tweeted.
It'll be interesting to see how this robot prepares them for other quarterbacks outside of Cousins, such as Tom Brady or Josh Allen.
Welcome to the future, NFL fans.