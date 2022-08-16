Look: NFL World Reacts To The Packers' Robot News

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: A view of Green Bay Packers helmets before an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers have a new robot that will help them with prep.

It may sound crazy, but the robot is called "Seeker" and it's supposed to help them better prepare for each quarterback that they'll face.

They can watch video on someone like Kirk Cousins and see how fast he throws a 30-yard corner route.

NFL fans know that this is the future for other teams in the league.

"This is WILD. We’re officially in the future," one fan tweeted.

It'll be interesting to see how this robot prepares them for other quarterbacks outside of Cousins, such as Tom Brady or Josh Allen.

Welcome to the future, NFL fans.