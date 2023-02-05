Look: NFL World Reacts To The Peyton Manning Son Video

Peyton Manning's son, Marshall, may only be 11-years-old but he's already showing he may have what it takes to take part in the family business.

Over the weekend, the NFL's official account shared a clip of Manning hitting Justin Jefferson down the field (with a pro-sized ball):

Something the football world reacted to on Twitter.

"He got a cannon for a kid," a user said.

"Throws like Peyton too," another replied.

"Looks like an NFL sized ball," a fan cried. "This family prints quarterbacks."

"*writes Marshall Manning in scouting notebook*"

"Well well well there's another one."

"This kid may end up being the GOAT," another user proclaimed.

"Just sign him now," another tweeted at the Colts.

"Do any of them want to be an accountant or a teacher? Damn lol."

"The entire Manning bloodline is just full of elite QBs," another fan laughed.

Marshall got next?