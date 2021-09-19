The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: NFL World Reacts To The “Red Zone” News

NFL RedZone banner at an Eagles Lions game.DETROIT - SEPTEMBER 19: Fans cheer in front of a NFL RedZone sign during the game between the Detroit Lions and the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field on September 19, 2010 in Detroit, Michigan. The Eagles defeated the Lions 35-32. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/Getty Images)

One of the best parts of NFL Sundays is being able to watch all of the action on the Red Zone channel. However, fans without DirecTV aren’t able to do that right now.

The Red Zone channel appears to be down for most of the country.

Unsurprisingly, NFL fans across the country are freaking out on social media. We can’t have the Red Zone channel going down on NFL Sunday.

Thankfully, Red Zone appears to be back working.

“NFL Red Zone froze for a couple minutes, then came back on. That situation made me realize whoever invented Red Zone deserves a Nobel Peace Prize,” one NFL fan tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

Red Zone went down for approximately five minutes and I almost considered doing some chores. That was a close call everyone I’m happy to report I am still on my couch t’s & p’s,” another fan tweeted on Sunday. 

Don’t do that to us again, Red Zone.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.