Look: NFL World Reacts To The “Red Zone” News

One of the best parts of NFL Sundays is being able to watch all of the action on the Red Zone channel. However, fans without DirecTV aren’t able to do that right now.

The Red Zone channel appears to be down for most of the country.

Unsurprisingly, NFL fans across the country are freaking out on social media. We can’t have the Red Zone channel going down on NFL Sunday.

NFL Fans right now with NFL RedZone frozen at the moment: pic.twitter.com/AaYAA8K9eJ — Alex Plinck🏳️‍🌈 (@aplinckTX) September 19, 2021

Hey RED ZONE… we can’t have this — Tone Digs (@ToneDigz) September 19, 2021

My NFL Redzone just stopped and I forgot how to breathe. — Kyle Yates (@KyleYNFL) September 19, 2021

🚨 NFL RedZone is DOWN! I repeat. NFL RedZone with @ScottHanson is frozen. Sucks for viewers. Great for Gatorade tho pic.twitter.com/FdJHoE0KMf — David Teicher and 142 others (@Aerocles) September 19, 2021

Thankfully, Red Zone appears to be back working.

“NFL Red Zone froze for a couple minutes, then came back on. That situation made me realize whoever invented Red Zone deserves a Nobel Peace Prize,” one NFL fan tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

“Red Zone went down for approximately five minutes and I almost considered doing some chores. That was a close call everyone I’m happy to report I am still on my couch t’s & p’s,” another fan tweeted on Sunday.

Don’t do that to us again, Red Zone.