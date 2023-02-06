Look: NFL World Reacts To The Saints' Coaching Hire

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31: A New Orleans Saints helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesar's Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints are about to hire a new defensive coordinator.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Saints are going to hire former Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods for the same position. Woods will be reuniting with Dennis Allen after the two were together in Oakland with the Raiders.

Woods was the Browns' defensive coordinator for the last three seasons before he was let go following this season. The Saints then had an opening for their DC position after they fired Kris Richard and Ryan Nielsen left for the Atlanta Falcons.

The NFL community had a lot of different reactions to this news.

"Good for Joe. It didn’t work in Cleveland but he’s a good man. Glad to see him land on his feet," one tweet read.

"Are the Saints tanking? Not on purpose mind you, but the result is the same...," another tweet read.

Browns fans could be looking a bit silly for their criticism of Woods if he finds instant success with the Saints.