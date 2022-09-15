Look: NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Sideline Video

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 08: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on from the sideline in the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 08, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took down the Dallas Cowboys by a final score of 19-3.

A few days after the contest, a video of wide receiver Mike Evans and star quarterback Tom Brady started going viral. In the sideline video, Evans asks Brady if he's 6-0 against the Cowboys.

Brady responds, "yeah," before Evans follows up with, "I knew you'd know that too."

Cowboys fans obviously didn't love the video.

"Exactly," said Cowboys reporter Clarence Hill Jr.

However, pretty much every other football fan loved it.

"People told me for years Tom Brady can’t compete in the NFC," another fan said.

"Lmaooo bums," said another fan about the Cowboys.

Brady very well may finished his career against the Cowboys with zero in the loss column.