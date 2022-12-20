Look: NFL World Reacts To The Tony Dungy Photo

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Tony Dungy looks on prior to a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Tony Dungy was being one heck of a great citizen over the weekend.

The Super Bowl-winning coach was seen volunteering with The Salvation Army at a local grocery store as he was helping those in need. It's especially great because it's the Holiday season and not everyone is lucky this time of year.

This led to a lot of NFL fans and media members complimenting the legendary coach.

"I have admired @TonyDungy for years for reasons such as this. In a cultural age of constant attention-seeking in order to present a glamorous and self-righteous image, here is a reminder that we should not seek the approval & glory of man, only an audience of one," one tweet read.

"Tony Dungy has always talked the talk and walked the walk. They don’t come much better than that man," another tweet read.

Way to be, Tony.