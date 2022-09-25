Look: NFL World Reacts To The Troubling Chargers News

CARSON, CA - DECEMBER 31: A general view of StubHub Center prior to the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Oakland Raiders at StubHub Center on December 31, 2017 in Carson, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

There could be some trouble brewing within the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers just got blown out by the Jacksonville Jaguars, and are now 1-2 on the season. It's definitely not the start that there were high expectations going into this season.

Brentley Weissman of The Draft Network thinks that it could be an interesting week inside the organization. He's heard rumblings about some team staff members and some players not buying in with some of the messaging.

He then goes on to tweet that he doesn't think head coach Brandon Staley's job is in jeopardy, but that the players need to buy in more.

Fans are a bit concerned that this could get worse for the Chargers.

The Chargers will try and get back on track next Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.