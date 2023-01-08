Look: NFL World Reacts To The Tua Tagovailoa Photo

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images) Eric Espada/Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa was in the building as the Miami Dolphins clinched their first playoff berth since 2016 on Sunday.

Tagovailoa, who has missed the last two games with a concussion, was seen in a dark tunnel as he was watching the final seconds of the Dolphins' 11-6 win over the New York Jets.

When the final whistle blew, Tagovailoa put one finger in the air. He was fired up.

Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders hit a 50-yard field goal with less than 20 seconds remaining in regulation to seal the win. That kick will send the Dolphins to Buffalo to take on a fired-up Bills team after they helped the Dolphins get into the playoffs.

The Dolphins needed the Bills to beat the Patriots and they did just that when they won by 12, 35-23.

The NFL world loved seeing Tagovailoa at the stadium watching Skylar Thompson lead the game-winning drive.

Tagovailoa's status heading into this game will be massive. If he's able to go, the Dolphins will stand a much better chance of securing the upset win.

A start time for the game will be revealed on Sunday night.