Look: NFL World Reacts To The Tyler Huntley Decision

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 07: Tyler Huntley #2 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at M&T Bank Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens have gotten good news on backup quarterback Tyler Huntley.

Huntley has cleared concussion protocol and is set to start on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns.

Huntley suffered a concussion last Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. In the third quarter, he kept the ball and got decked by safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

His head snapped back and hit the ground pretty hard, which made him leave the game. Despite that, the Ravens ended up holding on for a 16-14 win over their biggest rival.

Fans are excited to see him back in the lineup, even though he just suffered a concussion four days ago.

The Ravens will try and get to 10-4 overall and stay in first place in the AFC North on Saturday afternoon.

Kickoff will be at 4:30 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by NFL Network.