Look: NFL World Reacts To The Viral Russell Wilson Video

DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 06: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos walks off the field followin a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field At Mile High on October 06, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Russell Wilson hasn't been able to do much right in the eyes of NFL fans this year.

The Denver Broncos quarterback is struggling to produce results with his new team. And off the field, he's drawn criticism for a few cringe-worthy viral videos.

His new ad campaign with Subway highlighting the "Dangerwich" is the most recent video taking heat from NFL fans.

Take a look at the clip here:

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this video.

"How are we all just seeing this video now?!?!? Who at subway thought this was a good idea?" one fan wrote.

"Would you rather be forced to watch 12 straight hours of Russ content or Jackson Mahomes?" another asked.

"This just ruined my day," another said.

Wilson, who signed a $245 million contract with the Broncos earlier this year, is in the midst of his worst NFL season. Through the first six games of the year, he's collected 1,442 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Broncos will face off against the New York Jets in a Week 7 matchup on Sunday.