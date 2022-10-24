Look: NFL World Reacts To The XFL Quarterback Success

3 Feb 2001: A view of the XFL football taken on the field before the game between the Las Vegas Outlaws and the New York/New Jersey Hitmen at the Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Outlaws defeated the Hitmen 19-0.Mandatory Credit: Todd Warshaw /Allsport

What a weekend for a couple of former XFL stars who got their chance in the National Football League.

Just two years ago, Washington's Taylor Heinicke and Carolina's P.J. Walker were playing in the XFL reboot. On Sunday, they helped lead their teams to huge upset wins over Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

The NFL world reacted to the QB's success across social media.

"Heinicke is the man," a D.C. sports fan said. "I'll never forget that pylon dive vs the bucs in the wild card game back in 2020. We were the closest team to beating the eventual superbowl winners. He got his revenge vs the Brady in 2021 as well."

"One of these guys was a backup in the XFL and has beaten both Rodgers and Brady," another user commented.

"The XFL system works," another tweeted.

"Houston legends."

"Exhibit A on why leagues like the XFL need to exist. They offer 2nd chances to players who didn’t they could play in the NFL," a football fan said.

"Wild."

Gotta love it.